Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

