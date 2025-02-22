Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,169 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.9 %

ABNB opened at $146.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $112,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,779.70. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,616,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,525,022. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,950,540 shares of company stock worth $275,598,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

