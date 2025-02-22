Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $10.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 7.7% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average of $195.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
