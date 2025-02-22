Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $10.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 7.7% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average of $195.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.