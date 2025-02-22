Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Broadway Financial stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of 191.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 90,299 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadway Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

