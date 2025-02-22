Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
Broadway Financial stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of 191.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.