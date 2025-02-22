Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 45.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $135.19 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

