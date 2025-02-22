Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

