Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 301,599 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,599 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after buying an additional 9,105,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after buying an additional 4,970,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,548,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,886,000 after buying an additional 591,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,378,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,463,000 after buying an additional 59,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after buying an additional 150,202 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of KDP opened at $34.04 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

