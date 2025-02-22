Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $325.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $258.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.95. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

