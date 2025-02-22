Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.40. 164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Company Profile

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

