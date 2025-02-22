Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,634,000 after acquiring an additional 112,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,045,000 after acquiring an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,304 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.