Callan Capital LLC Buys 939 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.30, a P/E/G ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

