Callan Capital LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,870,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manuka Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,306,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.