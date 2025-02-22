Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 960 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 688.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Boston Beer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAM stock opened at $226.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.35. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $371.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Beer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.90.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

