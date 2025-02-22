Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 44.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171,366 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,844,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Polaris by 147.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,262,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,371,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 134.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

