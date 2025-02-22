Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 200,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

