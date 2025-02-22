Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. State Street Corp raised its position in Buckle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,472 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 43.3% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 110,273 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,087,690.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,747,615.20. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,468.66. The trade was a 11.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,042 shares of company stock worth $5,757,836. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

