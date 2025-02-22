Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 106,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 59,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canstar Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

