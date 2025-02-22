Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 20% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) rose 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 106,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 60,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canstar Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

