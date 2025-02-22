Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

