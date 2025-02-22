Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.62 and last traded at $74.62. 8,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

Cargojet Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

