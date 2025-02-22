Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$120.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.45.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$101.34 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$100.01 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

