Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ IJT opened at $133.38 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.