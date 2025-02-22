Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 144.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,114,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.28. The stock has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.