Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,367,000 after buying an additional 535,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,287,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

