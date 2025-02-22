Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,635 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 856.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after buying an additional 1,075,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after buying an additional 593,823 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21,218.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 352,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $43,222,000 after acquiring an additional 350,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.