Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,903.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,551.96. The company has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 181.63 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.