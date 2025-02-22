Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $371,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 8.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Stock Performance
BATS:EVUS opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.