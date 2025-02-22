Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,181,000 after purchasing an additional 142,487 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,610,000 after buying an additional 111,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $55.39 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

