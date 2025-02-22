CEEK VR Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00003793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00004367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02155841 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,197,961.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

