Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.31. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 645,337 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLRB
Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.