Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 118 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 6,647.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after buying an additional 192,801 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 190.0% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Humana by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM opened at $255.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.45. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays upped their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

