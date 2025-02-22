Centricity Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5,461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $39.22 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.