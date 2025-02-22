Centricity Wealth Management LLC Invests $67,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $700.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $699.40 and its 200-day moving average is $883.75. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
