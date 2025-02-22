Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $103.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

