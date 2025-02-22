Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,283,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 358,806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,298 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 765,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 26,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 760,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

