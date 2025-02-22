Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

TXS opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

