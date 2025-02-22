Centricity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDX. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 213,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDX opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

