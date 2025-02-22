Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 37.6% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 37.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 81.75 ($1.03). 78,442,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,310% from the average session volume of 3,254,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Also, insider Dame Julia King purchased 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
