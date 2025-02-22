Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 36.2% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded down 36.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.06). 33,563,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average session volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CWR
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Also, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ceres Power
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.