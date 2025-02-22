Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 36.2% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded down 36.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.06). 33,563,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average session volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.78. The company has a market cap of £152.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Also, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

