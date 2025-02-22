Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
Challenger Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.58.
Challenger Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.