Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.58.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

