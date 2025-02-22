Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) COO Birgit Girshick Acquires 1,514 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,087.39, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.79 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

