Charter Communications Makes Supplemental Disclosures to Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus Following Lawsuit

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing that, following the announcement of an Agreement and Plan of Merger back in November 2024, certain stockholders have filed lawsuits and sent demand letters alleging breaches and violations related to a proposed merger. The lawsuits, Stevens v. Charter Communications, Inc., et al., and Miller v. Charter Communications, Inc., et al., collectively known as “the Complaints,” suggest omissions of material data in the joint proxy statement/prospectus.

Get alerts:

To avert any potential delays or hindrances resulting from these legal actions and to alleviate associated risks and uncertainties, Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband are amending the joint proxy statement/prospectus. The companies believe that these adjustments are not legally necessary and view the allegations as lacking merit.

In the supplemental disclosures disclosed in the Form 8-K filing, Charter provides a detailed breakdown of information regarding the Combination, shedding light on the estimated net asset value of Liberty Broadband, adjustments, potential share retirements, and historical NAV calculations. The document is designed to supplement the joint proxy statement/prospectus originally issued in connection with the merger process.

Additionally, Charter and Liberty Broadband have included certain unaudited prospective financial information for Charter and Liberty Broadband, aimed at providing insight into future financial performance. However, both companies have reiterated that such projections are inherently uncertain and subject to numerous assumptions and variables.

The securities of Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband are subject to multiple factors and risks surrounding the proposed transaction. While forward-looking statements suggest promising outcomes, the companies caution investors against placing undue reliance on them.

As part of the ongoing merger process, Charter and Liberty Broadband have filed essential documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including a joint proxy statement and prospectus. Investors and shareholders are urged to review these documents carefully as they contain critical information about the merger.

Charter anticipates that specific individuals will participate in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the transaction, providing insights into the intricacies and implications of the merger. Liberty Broadband is also gearing up to involve key personnel to engage with shareholders in the decision-making process.

The disclosure underlines the collaborative efforts of Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband to navigate legal challenges, ensure transparency, and provide investors with essential information during the merger deliberations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Charter Communications’s 8K filing here.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading