Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

