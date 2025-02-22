Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.76. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

