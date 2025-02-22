China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.
