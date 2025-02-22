Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lifted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

