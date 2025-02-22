Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $4,949,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,976. This represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $5,487,555. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

CHD stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

