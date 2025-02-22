Churchill China (LON:CHH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 565 ($7.14), with a volume of 7956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.58).

Churchill China Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 631.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 823.17. The firm has a market cap of £58.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin George Williams bought 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($7,050.59). Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

