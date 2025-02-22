Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.00. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Citizens Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

