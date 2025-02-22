Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIZN opened at $10.00 on Friday. Citizens has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

